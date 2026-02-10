Coal smuggling case: ED arrests 2 traders in West Bengal after marathon interrogation

ED has questioned several businessmen over the past few days over the coal scam (File photo for representative use).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday arrested two coal traders in connection with coal smuggling cases after multiple rounds of interrogation. The arrested accused have been identified as Kiran Khan and Chinmoy Mondal.

As per sources, Chinmoy is a close associate of Lala, one of the prime accused in the coal smuggling case. According to sources, several inconsistencies emerged during the lengthy questioning, leading to their arrest.

Previously, in a coal smuggling case, the ED conducted searches at Pratik Jain’s residence and at the I-PAC office. This move sparked massive controversy, and the matter reached both the High Court and the Supreme Court.