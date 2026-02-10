Coal smuggling case: ED arrests 2 traders in West Bengal after marathon interrogation

Investigators had recovered nearly Rs 1.5 crore in cash at a warehouse belonging to a businessman in Jamuria.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
KolkataUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 03:14 PM IST
Coal scam ED has questioned several businessmen over the past few days over the coal scam (File photo for representative use).
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday arrested two coal traders in connection with coal smuggling cases after multiple rounds of interrogation. The arrested accused have been identified as Kiran Khan and Chinmoy Mondal.

As per sources, Chinmoy is a close associate of Lala, one of the prime accused in the coal smuggling case. According to sources, several inconsistencies emerged during the lengthy questioning, leading to their arrest.

Previously, in a coal smuggling case, the ED conducted searches at Pratik Jain’s residence and at the I-PAC office. This move sparked massive controversy, and the matter reached both the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Following these events, ED Director Rahul Navin arrived in Kolkata to hold high-level meetings with officials. During these sessions, detailed discussions were held on several high-profile cases, including coal and sand smuggling. Since then, ED has accelerated its investigation into the coal smuggling case.

Several businessmen have been interrogated over the past few days. Based on those leads, on February 3, agency officials conducted raids at multiple locations across the state, including Raniganj and Jamuria in Asansol. Searches were conducted at the residences of several businessmen.

During an extensive search at a warehouse belonging to a businessman in Jamuria, investigators recovered nearly Rs 1.5 crore in cash. Notably, on that same day, ED officials also raided the residence of Manoranjan Mondal, the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Budbud police station.

ED summoned Manoranjan Mondal Monday in connection with the same case, though reports suggest he did not appear. Simultaneously, coal traders Kiran Khan and Chinmoy Mondal were summoned.

The agency officials interrogated the two traders in phases. According to ED sources, numerous discrepancies were found in their statements. Officials believe that interrogating these two could uncover vital information about the coal-smuggling racket and identify the ultimate beneficiaries of the smuggled funds. The two have been arrested in separate coal smuggling cases.

