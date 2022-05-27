Coal pilferage ‘scam’: CBI summons TMC’s Canning MLA

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned another Trinamool Congress MLA in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged coal pilferage scam case.

The central investigation agency summoned Canning MLA Saokat Molla for interrogation after his name cropped up during the course of the investigation into the case and asked him to carry all valid documents such as his passport, voter card, Pan card and Aadhaar card with him, said CBI sources.

CBI sources said the smuggled coal from Asansol would be supplied to different parts of West Bengal, including Nadia, Purulia and Canning.

It is alleged that several brick kiln owners in Canning would buy the smuggled coal at a cheaper price.

The investigation agency suspects the role of Canning MLA in the sale and purchase of the smuggled coal, said CBI sources.

However, reacting to the CBI notice, Molla said, “I will not like to comment on the matter as of now. Will speak on the issue later.”

On the other hand, the central agency has also summoned TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal for interrogation on Friday in the alleged cattle smuggling case.