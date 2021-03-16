Coal pilferage case: Two more relatives of Abhishek Banerjee questioned

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s brother-in-law Ankush Arora and his father, Pawan Arora, for nearly seven hours in connection with the coal pilferage case. Ankush is the husband of Banerjee’s sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir.

According to CBI sources, the duo might be questioned again if required in connection with financial transactions related to a specific bank account.

Banrejee’s wife Rujira and her sister Gambhir were also questioned earlier. The Diamond Harbour MP had alleged that the BJP was “misusing” the CBI against its political opponents and said he was not afraid of Central agencies.

The West Bengal CID had on Saturday arrested a close aide of prime accused Arup Majhi alias Lala from Andal in Paschim Barddhaman district.

The case was filed on November 27, 2020 under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), and under the Prevention of Corruption Act. It is related to alleged illegal mining and theft of coal from the Kunustoria and Kajoria coal fields of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL).

The FIR lists several senior ECL officials and unidentified officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Railways and other government departments.