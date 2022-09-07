scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Coal pilferage case: CBI carries out searches at premises of West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak

The searches are being carried out at six locations, five in Kolkata and one in Asansol, as per officials

West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak with Chief MInister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: Moloy Ghatak | Facebook)

The CBI is conducting searches at the premises of West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with its probe into alleged coal pilferage from Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in Asansol, officials said on Wednesday.

The searches are being carried out at six locations, five in Kolkata and one in Asansol, they said.

The multi-crore coal pilferage scam is related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November 2020 against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket, Anup Manjhi alias Lala, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 10:20:39 am
This jellyfish can live forever. Its genes may tell us how

