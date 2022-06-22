scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

Coal pilferage case: CBI officer booked for ‘threatening’ man under probe

In a complaint lodged at the Bishnupur police station in South 24 Paraganas district, the complainant accused the CBI officer of intimidating and threatening him, said police.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 22, 2022 12:51:38 am
A CBI team had interrogated Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife twice at their residence in Kolkata in connection with the alleged scam. Banerjee is the MP of Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

The West Bengal Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against a CBI officer for allegedly threatening a man being questioned by the central agency in connection with its ongoing investigation into the alleged coal theft from the mines of the Eastern Coalfields Ltd in West Bengal, said police.

In a complaint lodged at the Bishnupur police station in South 24 Paraganas district, the complainant accused the CBI officer of intimidating and threatening him, said police. “A case has been lodged at Bishnupur police station against the CBI officer by a person who was summoned by the central agency in the coal theft case. The complainant, a resident of Bishnupur area, has alleged that he was threatened by the CBI officer,” a police officer said.

Police said the CID started an investigation into the allegations after a case was registered against the CBI office under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others. CBI officials, however, refused to comment on the FIR.

A CBI team had interrogated Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife twice at their residence in Kolkata in connection with the alleged scam. Banerjee is the MP of Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...
Why PM Modi mentioned Abbas Ramsada in his blogPremium
Why PM Modi mentioned Abbas Ramsada in his blog
Eknath Shinde ko gussa kyun aata hai: Sidelined by Thackerays in Sena, go...Premium
Eknath Shinde ko gussa kyun aata hai: Sidelined by Thackerays in Sena, go...
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Kolkata

The CBI also recently questioned TMC leader Saokat Molla, the MLA of Canning Purba constituency in the same district, in connection with the case.
— WITH PTI INPUTS

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement