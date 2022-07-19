Coal Pilferage Case: Anup Majhi among 41 named in CBI chargesheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday submitted its first chargesheet in the coal pilferage case in which it has named 41 people, including prime accused Anup Majhi alias Lala.

The multi-crore coal pilferage scam is related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) mines in West Bengal’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas of Paschim Bardhaman district.

“A total of 41 people have been named in the chargesheet. They include eight public servants, former general managers, chief managers and some current officials of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL). Four among those named in the chargesheet – Jaydev Mandal, Narayan Nanda, Gurupad Majhi and Neerad Mandal – are part of the coal mafia,” said an official.

So far, the central probe agency has arrested 13 people, including prime accused Majhi, ECL officials and others.

The CBI will issue summons to those named in the chargesheet but are currently out on bail, an official said, adding that more names would be included in the chargesheet.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet on November 27, 2020, alleging that public servants of ECL and unknown officials of CISF, Railways, and other departments fraudulently misappropriated coal from the coal reserve of ECL and from the coal stock parked in the railway sidings for illegal sale and supply.

The central agency has also questioned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira and her sister Menaka Gambhir in connection with the case. Menaka’s husband, her father, several railway officials, and businessmen have also been questioned by the CBI.

The CBI recently also questioned TMC MLA from Canning East constituency Saokat Molla.

According to the CBI, many accused, who have been arrested, had obtained “undue advantage” in the form of huge and regular bribes from private people and facilitated misappropriation of coal from ECL’s leasehold area and corresponding railways siding.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle in the coal pilferage case, recently summoned West Bengal Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak and TMC MLA from Baghmundi Sushanta Mahato for questioning.