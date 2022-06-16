Coal pilferage case: After Abhishek’s wife, CBI grills TMC MLA

TMC MLA Saokat Molla appeared before CBI officials at the CBI’s office in Kolkata on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing probe into the alleged coal pilferage case. He arrived at CBI office around 11:15 am and was questioned for nearly eight hours.

According to CBI sources, the agency has found “discrepancies” in Molla’s statements.

Earlier, Molla evaded two summons by the CBI. The central investigation agency had summoned Molla, who is Canning MLA, for interrogation after his name cropped up during the course of the investigation, said CBI sources.

CBI sources said the smuggled coal from Asansol would be supplied to different parts of West Bengal, including Nadia, Purulia and Canning. It is alleged that several brick kiln owners in Canning would buy the smuggled coal at a cheaper price. The investigation agency suspects that the Canning MLA had a role in the sale and purchase of the smuggled coal, the sources added.

On Tuesday, a team of CBI officials questioned TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira for more than six hours at her residence in Kolkata in connection with the same (coal pilferage) case.

The ruling TMC termed the move a “political witch hunt.”