Coal pilferage: Abhishek dares Centre to start investigation against all culprits

A day after the BJP alleged the involvement of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a coal pilferage case, he on Monday dared the Central government to initiate a probe against “all culprits”.

“All coal assets fall directly under Centre & are guarded by the Central agencies. If BJP thinks TMC leaders got money from those illegally operating the coal assets, then what’s stopping Centre from investigating all culprits who failed to manage these national assets?” the Diamond Harbour MP said.

“Also it is absolutely hilarious that according to BJP, Coal Ministry & Home Ministry officials were more keenly following TMC leaders’ orders than listening to their own bosses’ (Read Modi-Shah’s) commands! Whom are you fooling, @BJP4India?” read another tweet.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday released an audio conversation purportedly between an unidentified person and main accused in the coal pilferage case Anup Majhi’s aide Ganesh Bagaria, and alleged Banerjee’s involvement. The TMC denied the allegation, saying the release was BJP’s attempt to sidestep real issues in view of its “impending defeat” in the Assembly polls. The Indian Express could not independently verify the content of the audio clip and nor confirm its authenticity. Adhikari alleged that TMC leaders had received up to Rs 900 crore over 10-12 years.

Abhishek’s wife Rujira, her sister Menaka Gambhir, her husband Ankush Arora and his father Pawan have been questioned by the CBI in the case.