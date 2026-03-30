‘I have no words left’: Co-stars grieve sudden death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee

By Avantika Basu and Jigisha Seal

The sudden death of popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, reportedly due to drowning in West Bengal’s Digha Sunday, shocked the film industry as several celebrities took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute.

Banerjee, 42, reportedly drowned in the sea at Talsari beach near Digha, where he was shooting for a television serial.

In a brief statement, his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar, requested privacy as the family copes with the loss. “This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy,” she said.