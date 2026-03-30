‘I have no words left’: Co-stars grieve sudden death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee

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By Avantika Basu and Jigisha Seal
The sudden death of popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, reportedly due to drowning in West Bengal’s Digha Sunday, shocked the film industry as several celebrities took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute.
Banerjee, 42, reportedly drowned in the sea at Talsari beach near Digha, where he was shooting for a television serial.
In a brief statement, his wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar, requested privacy as the family copes with the loss. “This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy,” she said.
Actor Diganta Bagchi, who was working with Banerjee, provided details of the accident. Bagchi said after the day’s shoot, Banerjee went alone into the water and “somehow got entangled in something.” He added that crew members realised Banerjee was drowning after people started shouting.
“We pulled him out and rushed him to Digha hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he said.
Producer Leena Gangopadhyay said she was deeply disturbed by the actor’s sudden death. “How can someone be okay in a situation like this? There was not a scene involving any water body in the screenplay… many people had told him not to go into the water. He didn’t listen to anyone,” she said, adding that she was not present at the spot and was not in a condition to speak further.
Several other Tollywood celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences.
Actor Jeet wrote on X, “Deeply saddened to hear about his sudden passing. Gone far too soon… it’s a stark reminder of how uncertain life truly is. May his soul rest in peace. Strength and prayers to his family. RIP Rahul. Om Shanti.”
Actor Subhashree Ganguly, who worked with Banerjee in the Hoichoi series Indubala Bhater Hotel, shared an emotional message on Instagram Stories, accompanied by a clip. “Eto kiser tara chilo tor, chhoto (What was the hurry, dear one)?”
She also reshared a post by Banerjee’s wife, urging the media to respect the family’s privacy.
Speaking to a news channel, director Raj Chakraborty said he was in disbelief. “I couldn’t believe the news. I still hope it’s a lie. I am in a state of shock,” he said, adding that Banerjee was a talent who could not realise his full potential.
Dev shared a brief message on Instagram, writing, “Rest in peace bhai,” while Parambrata Chatterjee conveyed his grief, stating, “I have no words left to say”.
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