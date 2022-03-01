CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM, says her govt stands behind Centre on Ukraine

Extending her government’s unconditional support to the Centre’s efforts to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to convene an all-party meet to decide on a national resolution so that India could “offer a peaceful solution to the world” on the issue.

In her letter, Banerjee wrote, “I am sure you already know, in times of grave international crisis, we keep aside our domestic disagreements to stand united as a nation. We do this to make sure that our dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated.”

“We do this to ensure that the principles on which we conduct our foreign affairs continue to be stable in the global arena. As a senior Chief Minister in our cooperative federalism, and as, a leader of a national political party, I reiterate our adherence to this long-standing norm of our polity during the current international crisis of the Ukraine war,” the letter said.

Banerjee also emphasised the need to speed up the evacuation process of Indians stranded in Ukraine. “Indeed, particularly with regard to the evacuation of the stranded Indians in Ukraine, and, specifically, in giving a quick helping hand to our students there in distress, we stand united under our tricolour flag, irrespective of party or politics,” the letter added.