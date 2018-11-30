CM Mamata Banerjee urges people to ‘change govt at Centre’ in LS polls

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday urged people to “change” the government at the Centre in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She was addressing a public meeting at Jamuria in West Burdwan district.

“Whether you speak Hindi or Bangla, we all live in harmony in the state. We are all united. This happens only here. We do not engage in divisive politics for the sake of winning elections. There should not be any discrimination. The BJP is trying to divide the people here. Do not fall into their trap,” Mamata said.

She held both the CPM and Congress responsible for bringing BJP to Bengal. “They helped BJP gain ground in the state. It is for our good that the BJP must be ousted next year,” the chief minister said. ENS