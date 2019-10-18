CM to visit N Bengal to hold review meetings next week

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit North Bengal next week to hold administrative review meetings in several districts. This will be her first visit to North Bengal after the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources in state secretariat said, the CM will leave for the review meetings on October 21. She will also participate in a Bijoya Sammilani programme in Siliguri.

A senior government official said, “She will hold administrative review meetings with officials from districts of Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar on October 24 at Uttarkanya (branch secretariat) in Siliguri. She will attend Bijoya Sammilani programmes on October 21 and 22,” he said.

The schedule, however, has not been finalised yet. “The CM may travel to the Darjeeling after October 24. However, she will be back in the city on October 25 if anything important comes up. Her itinerary has not been finalised yet,” the official said.