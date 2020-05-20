Bengal: CM to attend Oppn meet to discuss Covid crisis

Mamata Banerjee has been vocal about the alleged failures of the BJP-led Central government. (File) Mamata Banerjee has been vocal about the alleged failures of the BJP-led Central government. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday confirmed her participation in a virtual meeting of Opposition parties convened by the Congress at 3 pm on Friday to discuss the current situation in the country caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, including the plight of migrant workers and the changes in labour laws.

“Yes, there will be a meeting of opposition parties on Friday evening through videoconferencing to discuss the present Covid-19 situation and the lockdown impact. I will be there,” Banerjee told reporters here.

Various Opposition-ruled states have criticised the Centre’s handling of the crisis.

Sources said the meeting is expected to be attended by, besides Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren are learnt to have been invited.

Mamata Banerjee has been vocal about the alleged failures of the BJP-led Central government. At her last meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she accused the Centre of working according to a script. “This is not the time to play politics. Nobody ever asks our opinion. Do not bulldoze the federal structure.”

A senior TMC leader said, “The way the Centre had been trying to pin the blame on states for everything is unacceptable. It is due to the Centre’s sudden imposition of lockdown, the country is facing this migrant crisis. Like-minded Opposition parties will meet to discuss the next steps.”

