CM Suvendu Adhikari says infiltrators will be sent back as digital census begins in Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said illegal infiltrators will be identified and sent back while assuring that data collected during the census self-enumeration process will remain confidential.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said it is not India’s responsibility to take care of infiltrators and that such people will be sent back to their homeland.
Speaking at an event in Bidhannagar to mark the launch of the fortnight-long digital self-enumeration phase of the census exercise in the state, the chief minister also assured the audience that personal information collected during this period would not be misused.
“The data is completely confidential and legally protected. It will be used only for statistics, planning, and development. There is no chance of anyone’s personal information being made public or misused,” Adhikari remarked.
Explaining the details of the enumeration system, the chief minister said, “Those who are unable to use the online system or who live in remote areas need not worry. Government representatives will reach their homes directly. The entire process will be conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the Census Authority of India. Completing this census work is the constitutional duty of every government employee.”
Thereafter, delivering a stern message on border security, Adhikari said, “Illegal infiltrators will not remain in this state or in this country. Through the prescribed legal process, they are being identified and sent back with due caution, and this will continue in the days ahead as well. It is not India’s responsibility to take care of illegal infiltrators.”
The Bengal chief minister also claimed that “out of 27 lakh deleted electors in Special Intensive Revision (SIR), only 7 lakh applied to the tribunal.”
Drawing a clear distinction between infiltrators and refugees, the chief minister remarked that under the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), people from the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities who have come from Bangladesh are not infiltrators but refugees.
“According to the Government of India’s notification dated September 1, 2025, the rules are clear. No case may be filed against any refugee who came to this country by December 31, 2014, after suffering religious persecution or to save their life, and the police also cannot harass them in any way.”
After the digital enumeration phase, physical house listing and house enumeration exercise under the census will be conducted from August 16 to September 14. During this period, detailed information related to the condition of the household, such as drinking water, toilets, electricity, cooking fuel, and internet connectivity, will be collected. Information on assets such as radios, televisions, computers, and two- and four-wheelers will also be gathered.
The second phase of the census will be held in February next year. In that phase, officials will collect information on the name, age, gender, caste, and religion of each family member.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More