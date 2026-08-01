CM Suvendu Adhikari says infiltrators will be sent back as digital census begins in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said it is not India’s responsibility to take care of infiltrators and that such people will be sent back to their homeland.

Speaking at an event in Bidhannagar to mark the launch of the fortnight-long digital self-enumeration phase of the census exercise in the state, the chief minister also assured the audience that personal information collected during this period would not be misused.

“The data is completely confidential and legally protected. It will be used only for statistics, planning, and development. There is no chance of anyone’s personal information being made public or misused,” Adhikari remarked.