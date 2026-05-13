CM Suvendu Adhikari orders demolition of illegal Tiljala factory that claimed 2 lives

Authorities have started the demolition process of the illegal leather goods manufacturing factory at Kolkata’s Tiljala, where two workers lost their lives in a fire on Tuesday. The move comes immediately after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department has been asked to demolish the multi-storey building on GJ Khan Road, in which five people have also sustained burn injuries.
West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has already disconnected electricity to the building prior to the demolition.
“Two owners of the illegal factory — Sheikh Nasir and Samir Mahammed — were arrested. We have already asked Kolkata Municipal Corporation to disconnect the drinking water connection to that building,” Adhikari told reporters.
A probe report found that the leather factory was operating illegally without an approved building plan and had failed to comply with basic fire and electrical safety norms, Adhikari said.
He said the government has asked Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) to make a special audit in the areas so that electricity to illegal constructions or buildings without a proper building plan will be disconnected permanently. “We have zero tolerance for such illegal construction or factories. Those who are doing production in such an environment will be asked to shift their location. Otherwise, all have to face such consequences.”
According to local people, the fire broke out on the second floor of the building and spread instantly. The fire department was alerted after residents noticed the blaze. Four fire engines rushed to the spot one by one.
The state government on Wednesday cleared the legal tangle of corruption probe files on officials that had been withheld for four years. This means that there will no longer be a hindrance for the CBI to file a chargesheet or conduct a full investigation against the accused officers of the Education, Municipalities, and Cooperation departments.
‘Zero tolerance’ policy on corruption
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According to administrative rules, the state government’s sanction for prosecution is required to file a charge sheet against a government officer. CM Adhikari alleged, “The outgoing chief minister and home minister (Mamata Banerjee) withheld this permission. As a result, the CBI could not take legal action against many officers despite evidence of corruption.”
“People have a lot of expectations from the new government. We will follow a ‘zero tolerance’ policy on corruption. No illegal activity will be tolerated,” Adhikari added.
Mamata’s government tortured potato farmers
From Wednesday, the state government lifted a ban on exporting potatoes and other products to other parts of the country.
Adhikari said, “The outgoing government tortured potato farmers and businessmen. We lifted the ban, and now all potato farmers and traders can supply potatoes to other states. Not only that, all vegetables and fishes can be supplied to other states. No enforcement department, and the police can stop carrying vegetables or fish to supply other states.”
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More