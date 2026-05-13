CM Suvendu Adhikari orders demolition of illegal Tiljala factory that claimed 2 lives

Soon after CM Adhikari's announcement, authorities have brought in JCB to initiate the demolition process of the illegal factory at Tiljala in Kolkata on Wednesday (Express photo)

Authorities have started the demolition process of the illegal leather goods manufacturing factory at Kolkata’s Tiljala, where two workers lost their lives in a fire on Tuesday. The move comes immediately after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department has been asked to demolish the multi-storey building on GJ Khan Road, in which five people have also sustained burn injuries.

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has already disconnected electricity to the building prior to the demolition.

“Two owners of the illegal factory — Sheikh Nasir and Samir Mahammed — were arrested. We have already asked Kolkata Municipal Corporation to disconnect the drinking water connection to that building,” Adhikari told reporters.