CM says kept her word as Bogtui victims’ kin get jobs

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday gave government jobs to 10 people affected by the violence in Birbhum’s Rampurhat. At a news conference at the state secretariat, Nabanna, Banerjee said, “Keeping my words today, I gave Group D government jobs to 10 people (affected by the Rampurhat violence).”

Through video conferencing, Birbhum’s district magistrate handed over appointment letters to family members of the victims.

“I would urge the district magistrate to ensure that they face no issues. Try to send some officials along with them on the first day of their jobs so that they face no problem with the paperwork,” Banerjee said.

She further instructed the DM to make sure they get all the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes.

Eight people were killed at Bogtui village in Rampurhat last month after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Though the chief minister initially formed an SIT to probe the killings, the Calcutta High Court later transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).