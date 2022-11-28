CM on 3-day Sundarbans visit from today, likely to officially announce 2 new districts

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Monday start her three-day visit to the the mangrove area of the Sundarbans.

Banerjee, who recently said that the new districts of Sundarbans and Basirhut will be carved out soon, is likely to make an official announcement in this regard after an administrative meeting at Hingalgunj in North 24 Parganas district during her tour, it is learnt.

While Sundarbans falls in both North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts, Basirhut is a sub-division of North 24 Parganas.

The Sunndarbans district is likely to comprise 13 blocks of South 24 Parganas and Basirhut district will have six blocks of North 24 Parganas, the government has said.

The CM had said on the sidelines of the Assembly session on Friday that the state government has submitted a master plan to the Niti Aayog to deal with cyclones and floods in the Sundarbans.

She is going on the tours of districts nearly every week ahead of the panchayat elections in the state that may be in March-April next year. She has already visited Jhargram and Nadia districts.

After the administrative meeting at Hingalgunj on Tuesday, the CM will visit Sajnekahli in South 24 Parganas the next day.

A senior state government official said, “The administration has done all necessary homework to create new districts. The Chief Minister may announce the two new districts officially during the administrative meeting at Hingalgunj.”