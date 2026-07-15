CM meets Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan Centre approves one lakh rural houses, allocates Rs 1,000-cr for 2400 km roads

The Centre has allocated Rs 1000 crore for laying 2400 km of rural roads in the state under the PM Gram Sadak Yojna and sanctioned the construction of one lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Tuesday.

The state has identified and approved 2.56 crore job card holders for 125 days of guaranteed work under the VB-G RAM G scheme and has received the Centre’s in-principle nod to process and approve additional applications, he added.

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari said, “The Centre has released funds for one lakh houses in Bengal under the PM Awaas Yojana. Rs 1000 crore have been allocated under the Gram Sadak Yojana for laying 2,400 kilometers of rural roads. The government is also working to secure the livelihood of marginalised people. In Bengal, 2.56 crore people have been identified under the 125-day work program, unskilled labour will get Rs 300, semi skilled Rs 450 and for skilled Rs 600.”