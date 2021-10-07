CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, seeks permanent solution to ‘man-made’ Bengal floods

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a permanent solution to the problem of floods in West Bengal, it was learnt on Wednesday.

In a four-page letter dated October 5, Banerjee once again alleged that the recent floods in the state were “man-made” and caused by “uncontrolled and unplanned” discharge of water from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams in Panchet and Maithon in Jharkhand.

Referring to a letter she wrote on August 4, the chief minister said, “I had highlighted the structural factors that give birth to grave man-made flood situation in southern Bengal, repeatedly, pitifully and tragically. Unless the Government of India addresses the basic underlying structural and managerial issues, both on a short term and on a long-term basis, the disasters will continue unmitigated in our lower riparian state.”

She also alleged that the DVC authorities did not pay heed to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warnings of heavy rainfall and “kept the water discharge from the dams at a low level and when there was heavy rainfall, it discharged about 10 lakh acre-feet of water between September 30 and October 2, which caused serious devastation in lower Damodar region before the festive season”.

In her letter, the chief minister also mentioned date-wise the water discharged from the Maithon and Panchet dams. “This annual problem requires immediate short-term and long-term measures so that the sufferings of the people are mitigated and the national loss in terms of loss of life and property is avoided. I seek your kind immediate intervention so that the Ministry concerned of the Government of India is requested to engage with the Governments of West Bengal and Jharkhand and the authorities of the DVC, to help in arriving at a permanent solution to this problem of our state occurring year after year,” she said.

Last week, Banerjee held the Jharkhand government and the DVC responsible for the current flood situation in a few south Bengal districts.