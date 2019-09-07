CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, protests against merger of banks

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest against the Centre’s unilateral decision to merge two public sector banks headquartered in the city without consulting the state government. In her letter to the PM, Banerjee said the merger and the threat of shifting the banks’ headquarters will affect the developmental momentum of the state.

“I’m deeply concerned to learn that two public sector banks, headquartered in Kolkata, are being merged with banks headquartered in Delhi and Chennai respectively without any consultation with the state government or with the management of these two banks. The unilateral decision of merger of banks and threat of shifting headquarters from West Bengal will adversely affect the developmental momentum of the state,” Banerjee wrote. She urged the PM not to go for the bank merger.

On August 30, the BJP-led central government announced four major mergers of public sector banks, bringing down their total number from 27 to 12 in 2017. The move was aimed at making state-owned lenders global sized banks.

“I strongly urge you not to merge UBI with PNB and Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank, and thereby also raise the spectre of moving the headquarters of these two leading banks out of Kolkata. Kindly do not deprive Bengal like this,” she wrote in her letter.