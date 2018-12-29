CM Mamata Banerjee: Why is Centre not doing anything for Gangasagar mela

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at the central government for “not doing anything for the Gangasagar mela” and accused the Centre of showing a “step-motherly” attitude towards West Bengal. Addressing a public meeting at Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas, she slammed the BJP-led NDA government for “not allocating funds” for the development of the state.

“A deep sea port is coming up at Tajpur. Centre wanted 74 per cent stake and they promised to build a lohapool. Three years have passed, there is no progress. Bengal always receives a step-motherly attitude. The Centre does not give a penny for development of Bengal. Many areas still do not have banks. Centre has not allocated the funds. We have set up cooperative banks in several unbanked villages. We have also started mobile banks in some areas,” the chief minister said.

Explained Regular visits may become part of perception tussle While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has regularly attended festivals such as the Gangasagar mela since assuming power, her visits will be given particular attention by both Trinamool Congress and BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The TMC and BJP have in the past few months frequently accused each other of “minority appeasement”, while the Congress and Left have accused them both of the same. It is likely that the TMC will now use such appearances by the CM to counter the claims and present the party as having appeal for all communities, said a political observer.

Speaking on the crop insurance scheme, Mamata said the Centre is misleading farmers. “The crop insurance that farmers receive is given by the state government, not Centre. Farmers do not have to pay any premium. We pay that amount. Centre is falsely taking credit for this scheme. We bear 80 per cent of the cost. From now onwards, we will directly transfer the money to farmers,” she said adding, “They owe us funds for 100 days’ work, almost Rs 2,500 crore. They collect various cess, which they don’t share with the states. They only neglect the people.” Mamata claimed that since coming to power, her government did a lot for the Gangasagar mela.

“When we came to power, Gangasagar was in shambles. There was no infrastructure. We have developed this place. We constructed cottages, hostels, renovated ghats and Kapil Muni’s ashram. What has the Centre done for Sagar Island?” she said.