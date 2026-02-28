CM Mamata Banerjee unveils ‘Pink Booths’, ‘SHINING’ patrol teams to protect Kolkata’s late-night working women

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced two initiatives — ‘Pink Booths’ and ‘SHINING’ — to bolster Kolkata’s reputation as one of the safest cities in the country.

The two services that will be operational from Saturday evening will benefit women, especially those travelling after late-night work.

The ‘Pink Booths’, exclusively run by women officers, will offer direct assistance to women at key intersections from evening till midnight.

‘SHINING’ is an all-women mobile patrol team that will monitor the EM Bypass and other major roads from 8 pm to 2 am.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to share the launch of women-friendly initiatives, aimed at increasing their safety and confidence.