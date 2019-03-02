CM Mamata Banerjee speaking in Pakistan’s tune: BJP

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh Friday targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a day after she demanded details of India’s air strike at Balakot in Pakistan.

Addressing party workers at an event in National Library here, Ghosh said, “Some political leaders in Bengal are speaking in Pakistan’s tune. The father of one of the slain soldiers [in the Pulwama terror attack] has said he will send his younger son to the Army despite losing his elder son. This is the sentiment prevailing in the country. But some leaders are asking why the Pulwama attack took place and who is responsible for it. It is unfortunate that a chief minister is saying this,” Ghosh claimed.

Addressing mediapersons at the state secretariat Thursday, Mamata had said, “We have the right to know how many people died in the air strike and who were they? We want to know the actual incident as we have not received any details…. We love the nation. But we do not like to see people play politics over bodies of our jawans.”

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also criticised the chief minister for “doubting” the air strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

“It is a matter of shame that a chief minister is doubting our armed forces for the sake of doing politics. At a time when the entire country stands by the armed forces, she is raising questions on their actions. We condemn such statements,” Vijayvargiya said.