CM Mamata Banerjee: To seek state’s dues from Centre, TMC rallies on June 5-6

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) would launch protest rallies against the central government for “inordinate delay in releasing West Bengal’s dues” under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act on June 5 and 6.

“In every block, you should come out into the streets on June 5 and 6 and demand from the central government the state’s dues under MNREGA. Apnara slogan deben: ‘amader eksho diner taka ferot dao’. (Your slogan will be: ‘give us our money for the hundred days’ work’). They are not paying us for 100 days of work. All our organisations will hold rallies on June 5 and 6,” the TMC chairperson told the grassroots leaders at a party meeting in Bankura.

Attacking the BJP-led central government, Mamata said, “On Tuesday, 9 million vacant posts in the railways were abolished, which means they are closing the shop slowly. Where is Ujala (scheme)? It’s originally a ‘hawala’. How will a poor person get Rs 800 to buy an LPG cylinder? I think we will have to cook on wood. Owing to the BJP government, unemployment has increased by 40 per cent.”

The Chief Minister said her party could not win Bankura and Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituencies in Bankura district in 2019, but she was optimistic that the people of the district would vote TMC to the victory in the upcoming elections. “I was upset when we did not win Bankura district. We could not win two Lok Sabha seats here… maybe we were wrong at that time.”

Banerjee then told her party leaders and workers, “If didi can come out after losing, then why can’t you come out. Be with the poor people. Adibasi (tribal) land cannot be sold to anyone. We don’t bow our heads…”

Monsoon session likely from June 10

Kolkata: Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday said its monsoon session is likely to begin on June 10.

Banerjee said the duration of the session is yet to be decided, and a call on that will be taken at an all-party meeting next week.

“The monsoon session is likely to begin from June 10. Several important bills are expected to be tabled during the session,” he told PTI.