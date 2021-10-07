CM Mamata Banerjee praises Trinamool’s Lakhimpur delegation

October 7, 2021 5:08:35 am
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday praised a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs for succeeding against all odds the day before to meet the families of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
“We condemn the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh. The farmers were brutally murdered. Only a TMC delegation was able to reach the village and meet the family members. It took them 12 hours to reach. No other political party could reach them. Our party MP Dola Sen disguised herself as a Punjabi to reach the area. They did a good job,” Banerjee said.
The delegation comprised MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sushmita Dev, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Pratima Mondal, and Dola Sen. They claimed to have dodged the police by posing as tourists.
