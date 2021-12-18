CM Mamata Banerjee lauds teachers, edu dept as Bengal tops chart in literacy index

West Bengal has secured the top slot in the country in primary education, as per a report by the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

Reacting to the report, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Friday, “Great news for West Bengal. We have secured the top rank among larger states on the ‘Foundational Literacy & Numeracy Index’. I congratulate all teachers, guardians & members of our Education Department for this outstanding achievement!”

This comes days after Durga Puja in Kolkata was granted heritage status by UNESCO.

According to sources, Kerala secured first position in the small states category and Lakshwadeep and Mizoram got the first position in the union territories category. This assessment is done on the basis of 5 criteria from first to fifth class.

The index includes five criteria, comprising 41 indicators. The five criteria are – educational infrastructure, access to education, basic health, learning outcomes and governance.

There, Bangla has topped the Foundation Literacy and Numeracy Index. The report mentioned that in West Bengal the scope of education for the children is highest among the other big states in the country.