CM Mamata Banerjee lauds govt depts for bagging awards

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the state school, higher education and tourism departments had secured gold at the Skoch Award and congratulated officials for their hard work and dedication.

Instituted in 2003, the award recognises “people, projects and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation” across various categories, including digital, financial and social inclusion.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari, however, claimed that “there are serious allegations regarding the credibility of such awards”.

“School Education Department and Higher Education Department of GoWB – both have won the prestigious SKOCH GOLD awards. Heartiest congratulations to all officials and members for this remarkable achievement,” tweeted Banerjee. The Skoch Award covers the best of efforts in digital, financial and social inclusion.

”Happy to share that the Tourism Department of GoWB has received the esteemed SKOCH GOLD award for transformational performance during #COVID19! Congratulations to all officials and members for your hard work and dedication. Let us keep aiming higher,” Banerjee added.

State Education minister Bratya Basu also expressed happiness over the achievements and complimented all the stakeholders in the sector, including teachers, officials and students.

Adhikari alleged that spending more results in “bigger awards”.

“Some WB Govt depts have won ‘prestigious’ Skoch Awards recently. There are serious allegations regarding the credibility of such awards. Seems like everyone who applies gets the award. In final stage one just has to buy expensive stalls for displaying themselves,” the BJP leader said.

West Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas denied the allegations and said the Skoch gold award is an important honour for every recipient.

(With PTI inputs)