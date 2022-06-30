CM Mamata Banerjee condemns Udaipur killing; BJP flags ‘appeasement politics’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the killing of a man in Rajsthan’s Udaipur over his social media post supporting a BJP leader’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad, saying violence and extremism were unacceptable.

“Violence and extremism are unacceptable, no matter what! I strongly condemn what happened in Udaipur. As law takes its own course of action, I urge everyone to maintain peace (sic),” Banerjee wrote in a Twitter post.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said in a tweet, “Such incidents are fuelled by regimes engaging in appeasement politics, who for the sake of vote bank either instigate such elements or turn a blind eye when they run amok. His (Udaipur attack victim) martyrdom is certainly an eye-opener for people like us who live in harmony, trusting others (sic).”

He praised the Union Home Ministry’s decision to ordered a probe by the Nationaal Investigation Agency (NIA) into

the incident.

The BJP leaders and workers held protests at different places against the Udaipur incident, accusing Mamata Banerjee of appeasing the minority community in the state.

Also, the Bengal Imams’ Association condemned the incident, saying no true Muslim will support such a heinous crime.

They also demanded exemplary punishment for the murderers. Association chairman Mohammad Yahia said in a statement, “A murderer should only be known by his crime. His name or purported religious identity cannot belittle the severity of the act.”