CM Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 2L each for post-poll victims, says Central ministers are instigating violence

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of each of 16 victims who died in post-poll violence across the state.

Addressing a press conference at the Nabanna state secretariat, she said, “After counting, 16 people have died died. Half of them were from the TMC, one from Sanjukta Morcha and the rest from BJP. We will give a Rs 2 lakh compensation to every family of the deceased.”

The chief minister accused Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who was in the state to visit areas where BJP workers were attacked, of instigating violence in North Bengal.

The BJP said his car was attacked during his visit to Panchkhuri village in West Midnapur district.

Banerjee said, “Some Central ministers are instigating riots in Bengal even after the elections. We have banned all political gatherings. They should restrain themselves and accept people’s verdict. Violence is happening in places where the BJP has got votes.”

She attacked the Central government for sending a team within 24 hours of her oath taking. “It has not been even 24 hours since the new government took over, and they are sending teams and ministers here,” said Banerjee.

“I took oath yesterday at 10.45am, and in the evening, they sent a letter (to us). Today, they sent a Central team. When the Delhi riots happened, where was your central team? When (the) Hathras gangrape happened, where was your Central team? We want peace and we will not tolerate anyone,” she said.

The chief minister directed that any flier who came to the state without a negative RT-PCR report had to stay in quarantine for 14 days, the cost of which would be borne by him. The Union Home Ministry on Thursday sent a four-member team to review the law and order situation Bengal after the post poll violence. The BJP has accused the TMC of attacking its supporters — a charge denied by the ruling party. The Union Home Ministry has asked the Bengal government to take necessary measures to stop such incidents “without any loss of time”.

On a May 3 letter by the Union Home Minister asking the state to take steps against the post poll violence, she said, “They (BJP) are telling a lie. They are trying to humiliate our mothers and sisters. Bengal will not tolerate this. If anybody thinks that they will instigate riot, we will stop with an iron fist.”

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday alleged that the post poll violecen was continuing unabated and the state was yet to submit a status report on it.

Banerjee dismissed Dhankar’s concerns. “He does this every day. That is his habit. Let him tweet. He has to do some work. I have to work all day. He also has to do something and get publicity. Otherwise, he has no work. His tweets are his matter. I don’t want to say anything on it.”

The BJP-led Assam government on Thursday claimed that many people from Cooch Behar had crossed into the state for shelter. Banerjee said, “This is BJP’s propaganda. Assam and West Bengal share borders. Many Assamese also come to come to Bengal. This is nothing new. Basically, they (BJP) can not digest the defeat, and they should accept it.”