scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Breaking News

Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Rs 1.32-crore tele-academy in S 24 Parganas

Presiding over the virtual inauguration event at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, she did not speak on the Assembly election results in five states.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: March 11, 2022 4:32:08 am
CM Mamata Banerjee and Transport Minister Firhad Hakim at the Tele Academy Awards 2022 in Kolkata Thursday. (Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday virtually inaugurated a tele-academy building at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas. Presiding over the virtual inauguration event at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, she did not speak on the Assembly election results in five states.

The Trinamool Congress, which contested the Goa Assembly polls, failed to open its account.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Banerjee said, “The tele-academy building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.32 crore in Baruipur. Flyovers have also been constructed to enable easy accessibility. The academy has a studio and all necessary infrastructure for film and serial shoots. When people were confined indoors because of the Covid-19 pandemic, television was their only companion. Drama, movies and serials are intrinsic to our culture.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Many people rush through all their household chores just to be able to watch their favourite soaps and serials on television. I watch serials at night as that is when I get more free time. The television industry today is big. Many families depend on this industry for their living,” the CM added.

More from Kolkata

Addressing directors and producers of films as well as television serials, the CM said, “Earlier, you often had to travel outside for shoots. Now, there are several places in Bengal. We are also building a stadium here. It is almost ready. The stadium will be in the shape of a conch shell. Work on expanding the Milan Mela ground will be completed in March. There is also an eco-tourism park which could be used for shooting purposes. The government will extend all help to you.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 10: Latest News

Advertisement