Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Rs 1.32-crore tele-academy in S 24 Parganas

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday virtually inaugurated a tele-academy building at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas. Presiding over the virtual inauguration event at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, she did not speak on the Assembly election results in five states.

The Trinamool Congress, which contested the Goa Assembly polls, failed to open its account.

Banerjee said, “The tele-academy building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.32 crore in Baruipur. Flyovers have also been constructed to enable easy accessibility. The academy has a studio and all necessary infrastructure for film and serial shoots. When people were confined indoors because of the Covid-19 pandemic, television was their only companion. Drama, movies and serials are intrinsic to our culture.”

“Many people rush through all their household chores just to be able to watch their favourite soaps and serials on television. I watch serials at night as that is when I get more free time. The television industry today is big. Many families depend on this industry for their living,” the CM added.

Addressing directors and producers of films as well as television serials, the CM said, “Earlier, you often had to travel outside for shoots. Now, there are several places in Bengal. We are also building a stadium here. It is almost ready. The stadium will be in the shape of a conch shell. Work on expanding the Milan Mela ground will be completed in March. There is also an eco-tourism park which could be used for shooting purposes. The government will extend all help to you.”