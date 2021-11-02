CM hits back, slams ‘unreliable’ Congress

In another showdown between the Congress and TMC, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that her party was “compelled to go everywhere” in the country as the grand old party “cannot be relied upon”. She accused the Congress of compromising with the BJP.

The public spat between the two parties has intensified in recent times when Opposition parties are looking to form an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Inaugurating the Janbazar Sammilita Kali Puja in central Kolkata, Banerjee said, “We are compelled to go everywhere because the Congress cannot be relied upon. The Congress makes a compromise (with BJP) which we do not do. We can die but we cannot allow the hands of the BJP to be strengthened. This is our commitment. We have been fighting this battle for a long time. There are some people who speak the truth straightaway. But there are others who say one thing in public but do something else in private to maintain understanding.”

Ruling out an alliance with the Congress in other states, Banerjee said it had cheated her party by fighting against it on every seat in the West Bengal Assembly polls. “They fought against us on every seat. And how they can expect that we will support them in other states?” she asked. The TMC has been eying its expansion in other states with its foray into upcoming polls in Tripura and Goa.

On TMC’s previous alliance with the BJP-led NDA government in 1999-2004, Banerjee said the tie-up was based on a common minimum programme. “When we were in the NDA, there were no attacks against the minorities. Now, after the BJP returned to power (in 2014), the Congress never fought any battle against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said.

The chief minister said when the TMC in coalition with the Congress formed the government in West Bengal in 2011, the latter left the coalition midway. “People helped us to be here today after a long battle against the BJP. We formed three successive governments here with the help of the people. In 2011, the Congress was with us. But they made an exit midway. We also left of the (Congress-led) UPA because of the continuous fuel price hike. We have the ability to oppose. That is why we resigned. But the Congress supported the CPM. How could they do it?” she asked.