Bengal: ‘CM doesn’t believe in constitutional propriety’ says Union Minister Meghwal

Days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised Mamata Banerjee, her Cabinet colleague Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday lashed out at the Chief Minister, claiming she does not believe in constitutional propriety. He pointed out that the state government had refused to allow Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to hold a virtual meeting with state universities’ vice chancellors.

Meghwal made the comments at a virtual rally for the people of the state. He said all three elements of the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) slogan “Ma, Mati, Manush [mother, soil and people]” were in distress.

“The Chief Minister does not believe in constitutional propriety. It is surprising to see that her officials do not allow the state governor to visit universities, when he is the chancellor of such institutes,” said the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

On Monday, Dhankhar had sent a letter to Banerjee, expressing his displeasure at not being allowed to hold the conference with the vice chancellors.

Meghwal claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat [Self-reliant India]” mission would help the country become a major power.

“On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the country becoming an ‘atmanirbhar desh’ and the most advanced country. The PM wants to make India ‘atmanirbhar’ in every way, from thought-process to goal implementation,” said the minister.

Meghwal said India achieved four major successes within a year of the start of Modi’s second tenure as Prime Minister. The four achievements were the abolition of Article 370 and Article 35A that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Supreme Court nod for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, and a law banning triple talaq.

Referring to the BJP’s success in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, and next year’s Assembly elections, Meghwal said, “The slogan of ‘19 mein half, 21 mein saaf [half of the job done in 2019, a whitewash in 2021]’ is likely to come true, and the Trinamool Congress will be ousted in next year’s elections in the state.”

Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo, who attended the virtual rally, also hit out at the Chief Minister. He claimed Banerjee continues to work as a TMC leader. “She has always behaved like a TMC supremo and not as a chief minister of the people of the state,” he added.

Supriyo claimed people in the state were unfortunate as the state had not developed in the last 43 years — 34 years of Left Front rule and nine years of the current TMC administration.

“Didi has adopted all that were bad under the Left rule and taken those to greater heights,” he added.

Calling the CM “speed-breaker Didi”, an epithet used by Modi to address Banerjee during the Lok Sabha election campaign, the BJP MP alleged she had put up barriers on the path of growth and development of the state.

With PTI inputs

