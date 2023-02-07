CM conferred D.Litt at varsity Convocation: Governor praises Mamata; BJP says not healthy, CPM sees quid pro quo

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday drew criticism from the Opposition parties in the state after he showered praises on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was conferred with an honorary D.Litt (Doctor of Letters) degree by St Xavier’s University, Kolkata.

At the university’s fourth annual convocation on the Rajarhat campus, Vice-chancellor Felix Raj handed over the citation to Banerjee in the presence of Governor Bose who called it an occasion “where a deserving woman leader has been honoured with the degree”.

Accepting the citation, Banerjee, who was conferred the degree citing her contribution in the field of social service and the cause of education, said she was dedicating it to the people of the state, especially the weaker sections. “What I am today is because of the people. Since 1947 to 2011, the number of universities (in West Bengal) was only 12. In our tenure (since 2011), we have added 30 (universities) and more are in the process. We have built 53 colleges and more than 7,000 schools. This respect will lead me to work for the unity of this country, to fight against hunger, poverty, injustice, inequality and also to protect the secular and democratic fabric of our Constitution,” the CM said in her address.

In his speech, the Governor said the Chief Minister was conferred the degree for showing her acumen in various fields of arts. “This is not for her political acumen. As far as her political acumen is concerned, she has received an award from the people’s university. This is a recognition for her pursuit of excellence in literature and painting,” said Bose.

He added, “We are glad as people of Bengal that we have none other than than CM Mamata Banerjee in the distinguished league of Winston Churchill and John Milton. In India, we remember Dr S Radhakrishnan, the Oxford professor, thinker and a writer. We had APJ Abdul Kalam, who gave wings of fire to the youth and ignited their minds. We have the poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee in whose team Mamata Banerjee was a distinguished member. These are all statesmen and politicians who were writers.”

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said it is not healthy for the Governor to show too much courtesy to the CM. “The governor has no option but to praise Mamata Banerjee given the kind of occasion it was. Showing courtesy is a good thing but showing too much courtesy is not healthy,” said Bhattacharya.

Senior CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “It is a given that the Governor is praising the CM who will return the favour. It is a relief that the Governor did not put her in the league of Rabindranath Tagore. I don’t know whether he is doing this for a specific reason.”

Congress leader Kaustab Bagchi said, “The Governor is not aware of who Mamata Banerjee actually is. Soon he will realise that. But people of the state will be surprised to see this showering of praises on her as several members of her party are in jail for looting their money.”

In January 2018, the state-run Calcutta University conferred an honorary D.Litt on the CM for “her social service”.

The TMC said, “The Governor has said the right thing. The CM has made contribution in the fields of art, culture besides social causes,” said party state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.