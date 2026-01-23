CM gives nod to permanent ‘Boi-Chitro’ landmark at Kolkata Book Fair grounds

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, attended by 20 nations, including Argentina as the focal theme country.

Several other nations including the UK, Germany, France, Australia, Spain, China and Ukraine are taking part in it, showcasing their literature just 100 meters apart. China is participating after 15 years, while for Ukraine, it is the first time. “This is the 49th Book Fair, that means before the 50th Book Fair, the call for 50 has started. You can say Book Fair is our emotion, our culture and especially it turns into a world literature, world gathering fair and in India Kolkata International Book Fair is number one in the country,” CM Banerjee said.

Highlighting the fair’s popularity across the globe, she said, “It is popular in other countries also. If I remember correctly, in Germany, the Frankfurt Book Fair is also very popular like our Book Fair. Last time about 27 lakh people came. Books worth about Rs 23 crore were sold. This time maybe it will exceed the figure.”

The fair, spread across 1,100 stalls will continue till February 3, with free entry for all from 12pm to 8pm, the chief minister said, adding, “There is no matter for taking credit for this. This comes under our responsibility and duty. Because we don’t do anything with tax. It’s totally free. I am congratulating the students of Techno India for performing a very beautiful song. Besides, there are other 20 countries.”

CM Mamata Banerjee welcomed the Argentine ambassador to India, Mariano Agustin Caucino, who was present at the programme, to Kolkata.

Argentine author Gustavo Canzobre highlighted the 100-year legacy of Rabindranath Tagore’s visit to Buenos Aires, saying, “Argentina is the focal theme country for the first time, bridging 17,000 km with West Bengal through shared passions – football and Tagore’s friendship.”

Tridip Kumar Chatterjee, general secretary, Publishers & Booksellers Guild, requested the CM to create a permanent landmark at the Book Fair grounds, saying, “Apnar kache didi amader ekta sanurodh abedon… boi-angan ba boi-tirtha, apni-i parben.. (We have a request to you, Didi…You have gifted us with your new ideas… a book sanctuary or a book pilgrimage site….can you do it).”

Responding to the request, Mamata Banerjee announced a permanent “Boichitro” (diversity) project, a massive structure made of books, to be unveiled for the 50th anniversary. “I was sketching an idea from 50 years, but I didn’t have the time to finish it. It has to be made with books. Rs 10 crore will go to the Guild, before that I need an official letter,” she said.

The chief minister expressed concern over the growing digital distraction, but emphasised that Bengal’s ‘Renaissance spirit’ – fueled by handwritten thought and intellectual curiosity – remains its backbone.

Addressing the criticism over her finances and art, the TMC supremo said she relies solely on literary royalties, not government perks.

“My only income is the royalty from these books. This is because as a Member of Parliament, I have served seven terms. I could receive a pension of one lakh rupees per month. To tell the truth, it’s been 15 years and 500 days. Even here as the Chief Minister today, I don’t take a single paisa from the government. Therefore, combining these two, I have given several crores of rupees back to the government.”

She said she pays every bill from her pocket for her stay at circuit houses in the country and hotels abroad.

She added that she donated proceeds from her art exhibitions to NGOs and the poor, and even CBI investigations didn’t find fault with her actions. “Wherever I go, without spending money, I held two exhibitions for free, for which even the CBI investigated me. But I didn’t take a single penny for myself. I gave the entire amount to NGOs, the Spastic Society, or the government to help poor people…From then on, whichever circuit house I go to, they keep a canvas ready. Whatever I paint there, I leave it behind. When I go on a foreign tour or when someone comes to me, I present one of those paintings. That way, money is saved,” she said.The Chief Minister concluded by inviting the world to enjoy the Book Fair, saying, “A book does not have any geographical boundary. A book is everyone’s life, everyone’s pride, everyone’s respect and a great eternal and universal contribution to education, culture, and literature.”