CM Mamata Banerjee will give call to fight communal forces: Partha Chatterjee

The 2019 Lok Sabha polls are expected to be the main subject of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s address to Trinamool workers at the July 21 ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally. There are reports that some Congress leaders and journalist Chandan Mitra, who recently quit the BJP, may join TMC on Saturday, when the party will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the rally.

“This time we will take a pledge to fight evil. We will take a pledge to put an end to divisive politics which has erupted in the country, and prepare our workers for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Our leader Mamata Banerjee will give us a new and important message this time. She will give us the clarion call to fight communal forces,” said TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee Thursday after visiting the rally venue to oversee preparations.

Since its formation in 1998, the Trinamool organises an annual ‘Martyrs’ Day’ (Shahid Diwas) rally in Kolkata to pay homage to 13 youth Congress workers who were killed in police firing in 1993.

“Just wait and watch. A lot of people, who have been inspired by the ideals of Mamata Banerjee, will make their presence felt on July 21. You will get to see everything within the next 48 hours,” Chatterjee said.

Meanwhile, camps have been set up at the Milan Mela ground and Uttirna for TMC workers who have come from other districts to attend the rally. They have been provided with food and night stay facilities. TMC leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee visited these camps Thursday. Sources said more than 1.5 lakh eggs and tonnes of rice were brought in for party workers living in the camps. This year, the party is expecting a record turnout.

The rally will begin at 12 noon and Mamata is likely to address the workers at around 1 pm.

