CM Banerjee says ex-Tripura Speaker wrote to her wishing to join TMC

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said former Speaker of the Tripura Assembly, Jiten Sarkar, has written to her expressing his

desire of joining the Trinamool Congress.

Sharing news of Sarkar’s letter with media persons on Wednesday, the CM claimed that her party will win the next Assembly election in Tripura and all the welfare projects that had been initiated in West Bengal will be replicated in the neighbouring state.

“Former Tripura Speaker Jiten Sarkar has sent me a letter saying he, along with others, wants to join the Trinamool Congress,” Banerjee told reporters.

The Trinamool supremo, who is keen to expand her party’s footprint to northeast states after coming to power for the third time on a back of a resounding mandate earlier this year, expressed confidence in Trinamool’s ability to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura.

“We will win Tripura next,” she said during the press conference at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

The Trinamool received a major boost with regard to its Tripura goals after former Congress leader from the neighbouring state, Subal Bhowmik, joined the party last month.

In a further shot in the arm for the party, Congress leader Sushmita Dev joined the Trinamool in the presence of senior leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien in Kolkata on August 16.

A former MP and chief of the All-India Mahila Congress, Dev sent her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi but offered no reason for it. “I have a long relationship with the Congress and I have written everything about that in my resignation letter,” she told reporters in Kolkata.

Hitting out at the BJP government in Tripura, the CM claimed on Wednesday, “There is no law and order in Tripura. The administration is out of order.”

She alleged that her party workers who went to Agartala were beaten up and threatened in a hotel. The electricity connection to the hotel was snapped, she alleged, adding that the BJP will not be able to hold the Trinamool back through such ploys.