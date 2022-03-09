CM air turbulence: Representatives of Civil Aviation Ministry, AAI meet home secy

Representatives of the Civil Aviation Ministry and Airport Authority of India (AAI) met Home Secretary BP Gopalika on Tuesday and talked about the air turbulence faced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s flight.

A Home Department official, however, said, “It was just a meeting. They did not submit any report, but they talked about the incident.”

However, there were no official words on the issue.

On Friday, on her way back to West Bengal from Uttar Pradesh after campaigning, Banerjee boarded a chartered flight that faced major air turbulence just before landing in Kolkata. The Chief Minister hurt her back during the turbulence, and doctors advised her to rest.

On Saturday, the Home Secretary sought a report from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and asked to mention why the flight of the Chief Minister went through huge turbulence just before landing at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. Also, after the incident, Gopalika ordered a probe into the incident.