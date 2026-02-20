Club patron, arrested on Bengali actor Mimi’s ‘harassment’ complaint, seeks Rs 20 lakh in damages, threatens defamation case

The chief patron of a community club in Bongaon in North 24 Parganas has served a legal notice to Bengali actor and former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, seeking return of her fees and Rs 20 lakh in damages for “financial loss, reputational injury, and mental harassment”.
Tanay Das, the chief patron of Nayagopalganj Yubak Sangha, has also sought a written public apology from the actor for her “unethical and unprofessional conduct” during a Republic Day event of the club.
Das and his two associates were arrested last month on a harassment complaint lodged by the actor after she was allegedly asked to leave the stage mid-performance during a Republic Day programme on January 25.
Das was granted bail on February 11.
In the legal notice served to the actor, Das has asked Chakraborty to return Rs 2.65 lakh that was allegedly paid to her via QR transfer for performing at the event.
Speaking to the mediapersons, Das said, “I have asked her to return the money as she did not come to the event on time. At the same time, she has defamed me without any reason. She filed a case against me and took me to court. She has sent me to judicial custody. My reputation has been damaged. For this, I have demanded Rs 20 lakh from the actor. If she does not tender an apology or pay the money, I will file a defamation suit in court in the next two or three days. This is just the beginning. I will see the end to it.”
Chakraborty, however, has yet to issue any official statement on the legal notice.
According to police, Chakraborty was scheduled to perform at the event and was required to reach the venue by 9:30 pm. She was scheduled to perform from 10:30 pm for approximately 90 minutes.
Das has alleged that she deliberately arrived at the venue around 11:35 pm and reached the stage at about 11:46 pm – the timeline being conclusively supported by CCTV footage with time stamps. Due to statutory restrictions requiring closure of the programme by midnight, Das claimed that he was compelled to “respectfully request” termination of the programme to avoid criminal consequences.
Chakraborty, on the other hand, alleged that she was humiliated and told to leave the stage mid-performance. She claimed that a man suddenly climbed onto the stage, interrupted her performance, and demanded that she leave without prior notice, an act she described as “insulting and disrespectful”.
She then lodged a complaint to the local police of harassment and posted on social media. “…Staying silent today would only normalise the humiliation of artists… Leaving the stage that way, followed by derogatory remarks on the microphone, was not just humiliating; it defamed me publicly. I left quietly to maintain decorum. I have now taken the matter to the appropriate legal authorities and believe in due process. If I keep quiet today, this behaviour will be repeated tomorrow. Dignity on stage is non-negotiable,” she had posted.
Das had also submitted a counter-complaint, alleging that Chakraborty had arrived late and he had “courteously” requested her to leave the stage.
