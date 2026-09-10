Closure notices to 919 Kolkata hotels and guest houses over fire safety violations

In the wake of the fatal fire at Hotel Shikha Inn that claimed nine lives last month, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Department have launched a sweeping, multi-front crackdown on non-compliant commercial establishments and guest houses across the state.
The initiative comes as the state prepares for the upcoming Durga Puja festival, which draws massive crowds to commercial shopping centres.
Following inspections of 960 hotels and guest houses through September 7, the KMC has issued closure notices to 919 establishments found lacking basic safety infrastructure. Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Smita Pandey said that out of the inspected properties, only 41 were found to be compliant.
“Most of these guest houses did not have fire compliance, which is absolutely non-negotiable. Only 41 were found to be fully compliant,” she said.
The civic body, which has issued over 3,000 licenses to date, is offering assembly building owners a chance to rectify deficiencies and reapply for licenses on a suo motu basis. However, Pandey emphasised that the residential properties which were illegally partitioned into commercial guest houses will be permanently barred from re-licencing due to severe safety risks. Non-compliant premises are currently undergoing formal hearings, with around 10 to 11 applications for compliance review received so far.
Simultaneously, the state fire department has expanded its focus to major high-density shopping destinations and commercial hubs. A comprehensive safety audit began Wednesday, targeting prominent retail centres across multiple divisions, including South and Kolkata Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Darjeeling, and Paschim Bardhaman.
The inspection schedule covers major commercial establishments such as Westside (Free School Street), South City Mall, Mani Square, Forum Courtyard, City Centre 1 and 2, Acropolis Mall, Quest Mall, Avani Riverside Mall, and Durgapur’s Junction Mall.
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Inspectors are evaluating operational readiness of firefighting systems and public address equipment, validity of fire and life safety clearances, emergency exit routes, and safety protocols in high-traffic zones, particularly food courts and major retail sections.
Authorities confirmed that establishments failing the audit will face immediate operational restrictions until all safety upgrades are completed and certified.
Alongside safety enforcement, the KMC has initiated a three-day ‘Janashivir’ to resolve assessment-related grievances on the spot.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More