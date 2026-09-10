Closure notices to 919 Kolkata hotels and guest houses over fire safety violations

Alongside safety enforcement, the KMC has initiated a three-day ‘Janashivir’ to resolve assessment-related grievances on the spot.

In the wake of the fatal fire at Hotel Shikha Inn that claimed nine lives last month, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Department have launched a sweeping, multi-front crackdown on non-compliant commercial establishments and guest houses across the state.

The initiative comes as the state prepares for the upcoming Durga Puja festival, which draws massive crowds to commercial shopping centres.

Following inspections of 960 hotels and guest houses through September 7, the KMC has issued closure notices to 919 establishments found lacking basic safety infrastructure. Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Smita Pandey said that out of the inspected properties, only 41 were found to be compliant.