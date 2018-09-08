Close to Bangladesh border: Bridge collapses in Siliguri, one injured

Siliguri: A truck struck in between as an old bridge collapses leaving the truck driver injured, near Siliguri, Friday, Sept 7, 2018. (PTI Photo) Siliguri: A truck struck in between as an old bridge collapses leaving the truck driver injured, near Siliguri, Friday, Sept 7, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Three Days after the Majherjat bridge incident in Kolkata, a bridge in Phansidewa near Siliguri collapsed on Friday morning, injuring a truck driver.

Sources said the middle portion of the bridge collapsed into a canal while a truck was passing through it, trapping the vehicle. The driver was rescued and taken to a primary health centre by local residents.

“It was a small bridge built over nullah at Mangachh in Phansidewa. This bridge used to connect Rakhalganj and Mangunj area to Siliguri,” said a police officer.

Sources said the bridge had been in a dilapidated condition for long, but no one took efforts to repair it despite local residents informing the panchayat about it. The bridge, located close to the Bangladesh border, was constructed in 2002.

“There was a loud noise with mild tremors, which made us run out of our homes. Initially, we thought it to be an earthquake, but later we found that a stretch of the bridge had collapsed,” said Babu Lal, a local resident.

State Tourism Minister Gautam Deb reached the spot to take stock of the situation and said that the bridge was being maintained by the Left-run Siliguri Local Council.

North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh suspects the incident was caused due to regular movement of heavy vehicles.

“The movement of loaded trucks is not allowed on this bridge, but many such vehicles pass through it regularly…The local council should have repaired it on time as they were well aware about the condition of the bridge,” he said.

On the other hand, senior CPM leader Jibesh Sarkar alleged that the state government had not released funds to them.

“The state was informed much in advance about the dilapidated condition of the bridge. However, funds were not released on time by the government since the local council is run by the Left,” he said.

Officials visit bridges past ‘expiry date’

Meanwhile, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Agency representatives visited some of the bridges that were identified to be “past their expiry date” on Friday.

The move comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday said 20 bridges in and around Kolkata had crossed their “expiry date”. Mamata had said a committee will inspect these sites and repairs would be conducted.

