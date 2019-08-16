Close shave for many as BJP MP Roopa Ganguly’s son rams car into wall of Kolkata club

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly’s son, driving allegedly in an inebriated state, rammed his car into the wall of an upscale south Kolkata club on Thursday, with many having a near escape from being hit, police sources said.

Advertising

The incident happened late on Thursday night when Akash Mukhopadhyay, while taking a turn, rammed his black sedan into the wall of the club in the posh Golf Garden area, the sources said.

Locals claimed many people had a narrow escape as the vehicle was being driven at a breakneck speed. The car crashed into the boundary wall, breaking a portion of it, with the driver trapped inside.

There was no report of any injury as several people present at the spot scampered to safety on time, the sources said quoting eyewitnesses.

Advertising

Mukhopadhyay came out of the car unscathed with the help of his father, who rushed out of their apartment nearby on hearing the commotion, the sources said.

He was then taken to the Jadavpur police station by cops, as the locals alleged that he was driving in an inebriated condition.

“Investigation is going on and the man is being questioned,” a source at the police station said.

In a tweet, Ganguly said the law should take its own course.

“My son has met with an accident near my residence. I called police to take care of it with all legal implications… No favours/ politics plz. I love my son a will take care of him but, law should take its own course (sic),” she said.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet, the Rajya Sabha member said in Hindi, “I don’t commit any wrong, neither do I tolerate one. I am not up for sale.”