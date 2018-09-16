Classes to resume at Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vidyalaya, hostel evacuation notice withdrawn: Partha Chatterjee

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Saturday said that he has directed the authorities at Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vidyalaya (BCKV) to withdraw their notice suspending classes and ordering students to vacate their hostels.

The minister further said that he instructed the students to withdraw their agitation, to which they agreed, and that classes will resume on Monday.

The order of indefinite suspension was issued after students had gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Dharani Dhar Patra for over 24 hours alleging they were attacked by outsiders inside the campus the previous night. The VC had fallen ill during the protest on the evening of September 13 and was admitted to hospital Saturday. Chaterjee visited the University and met with BCKV authorities and students.

“The students told me that they felt unsafe and that no security was provided to them. They said that after the attack had taken place, none of the University authorities came forward to help and support them… I have assured them I will look into the matter,” Chatterjee told The Sunday Express.

The minister added the main issue students had raised, however, was “mismanagement” in the University. “They have made allegations of irregularities and mismanagement. I will be setting up an inquiry committee to look into these allegations. I have asked the student body to give me these allegations in writing and then to approach the committee that will be set up. Action will be taken based on the findings of this Committee,” said Chatterjee.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App