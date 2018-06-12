Class XII student livestreamed suicide on Facebook: Police

During questioning, the teenager’s friends told police she had livestreamed a video of the suicide on Facebook. (Representational Image) During questioning, the teenager’s friends told police she had livestreamed a video of the suicide on Facebook. (Representational Image)

A Class XII student allegedly hanged herself at her home in Sonarpur area of South 24 Parganas on Sunday night, while livestreaming the suicide on Facebook, police said on Monday. The girl hanged herself hours after she stepped out to meet her alleged boyfriend, and was home alone at the time since her mother had left for work, police added.

Police sources said that she was also chatting with her alleged boyfriend at the time. According to the police, the 17-year-old got a phone call from her alleged boyfriend, a college student, on Sunday afternoon, after which she stepped out to meet him.

“When she returned home at around 8 pm, she was upset over something and was not speaking to anyone. Her mother works as a maid, so after the girl returned, she stepped out for work. The girl’s father and brother stay outside Kolkata. She was alone at home. At around 8 am next day, her mother called out to her, but she didn’t respond. She then tried to open one of the house windows and saw her daughter hanging from a ceiling fan,” said a police officer.

During questioning, the teenager’s friends told police she had livestreamed a video of the suicide on Facebook. Police also found a video of a “suicide attempt” on the girl’s mobile phone.

“We are probing the case. The boy whose name has cropped up will be interrogated too. There was a video of the incident on social media,” a police officer said.

