Class XII student hangs self in Kurseong, police deny ‘Momo Challenge’ rumours

After the controversial ‘Blue Whale Challenge’, the ‘Momo Challenge’ recently surfaced online. (Representational image) After the controversial ‘Blue Whale Challenge’, the ‘Momo Challenge’ recently surfaced online. (Representational image)

A Class XII student of St Mary School in Kurseong, Darjeeling district, hanged himself in an animal shelter at around 9 pm Monday. Sources said police had found several slogans and symbols scribbled on the walls of the shed where he was found dead, leading to suspicion that he may have fallen prey to the online ‘Momo Challenge’, which police later denied. Manish Sarki was last seen when he went to St Mary’s Hill Monday night, police said, adding students would often go there since they would get smooth internet connectivity in the area. He was considered to be a bright student and was pursuing commerce. His relatives told police he would play games online.

After the controversial ‘Blue Whale Challenge’, the ‘Momo Challenge’ recently surfaced online. Youths are challenged to carry out a series of dangerous tasks and subjected to threats.

The incident has triggered panic in the hills. “We have seized his mobile phone. The incident has no connection with the ‘Momo Challenge’. We didn’t find anything to establish that he had fallen prey to this game. Prima facie, we have found that he was upset over his relationship with a girl,” a senior police officer of Darjeeling district. “Initial investigation revealed that the graffiti on the walls was not new, and since it is a hangout area for students, they often indulge in writing slogans,” said another officer.

On Wednesday, a college student in Jalpaiguri had filed a police complaint about an unknown caller who allegedly tried to make her participate in the ‘Momo Challenge’. In her complaint, the first-year student said that following a spat with her mother, she had posted on social media that she wished to take her own life. Soon after, she received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number allegedly inviting her to take part in the challenge. The family then informed the police.

Police across the state have been warning people against online games targeting teenagers. “It is important for parents to keep watch on the activities and behaviour of their children. If they find anything suspicious, they must inform police. As part of community policing, we are also making efforts to make students and their parents aware of such online games. These are basically hoaxes that may lead to hacking and blackmail,” said a senior state police officer.

