Class 12 results: Schools whose students failed asked to meet Council officials

Heads of some schools visited the council office on Sunday with reports on the number of students who failed the exam. (Representational)

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Sunday directed heads of schools whose students failed to clear their Class 12 board exams to visit its office with supporting documents within a week. The decision was taken after unsuccessful candidates blocked roads during protests across the state on Saturday.

The agitating students said with no exams having taken place this year due to the Covid-19 situation, they were baffled by the evaluation process.

“Only school authorities should come here with reports on the grievances,” Mohua Das, president, WBSCHSE, said.

Of the 8,19,202 candidates, 97.69 percent passed the Class 12 exams this year. An evaluation method had been worked out this year based on marks obtained by an examinee in the Madhyamik (Class 10 examination) and the best of four subject marks in Class 11 annual test. With that marks on Class 12 practical/project were added.

Earlier this week, the West Bengal Board class 10 exam results was declared with a record 100 per cent pass percentage.