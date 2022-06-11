Class 12 results announced, 88.44 pass percentage a record

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Friday announced results for the higher secondary (Class 12) examination with a record 88.44 per cent of candidates clearing the exams.

A total of 7,44,655 students were enrolled this year, out of which 7,20,862 (96.8 per cent) appeared in the exam, while a total of 6,36,875 students (88.44 per cent) cleared the exam. The pass percentage among the male students is 90.19 while 86.58 per cent among the females. A total of 4,97,809 students scored 60 per cent and above marks.

This year, a record 272 students featured on the top-10 merit list, out of which 144 are males and 128 females. However, just like the Class 10 board (Madhyamik) exam results, students from other districts outperformed their counterparts in Kolkata. Out of 272 students featured on the top-10 merit list, only 10 are from Kolkata. Adisha Debsarma from Dinahata Soni Debi Jain High School in Chooch Behar district in north Bengal topped the exam, scoring 498 out of the total 500 marks (99.6 per cent).

Sayandip Samanta from Jalchak Nateswari Netaji Vidyayatan in West Midnapore district stood second with 497 marks (99.4 per cent). However, the third position was claimed by four students who scored 496 marks (99.2 per cent) each. They are Rohin Sen from Patha Bhawan in Kolkata, Soham Das from Hooghly Collegiate School in Hooghly district, Avik Das from Katwa Kashiram Das Institution in East Burdwan district and Parichaya Pari from Jalchak Nateswari Netaji Vidyayatan in West Midnapore district.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful students, their parents and teachers. “Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of Higher Secondary examination! Girls and boys of our districts have shown exemplary performance, while city students, too, make us proud. Kudos to the guardians, teachers, and schools. Results have been announced by the Council quickly. Next year’s schedule is also declared. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to try better in future,” she said in a tweet. Districts which recorded above 90 per cent pass percentage are East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Kalimpong, South 24 Parganas and Bankura. The pass percentage among the students belonging to minority communities is 85.59, while 88.35 per cent among the students belonging to SC/ST communities.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya announced the Class 12 state board results at a press conference. “The HS results have been declared in just 44 days after concluding the exam. In 2023, the HS exam will be held between March 14 and 27. The exams will be held on the full syllabus at external exam centres and not at home venues as was the case this year,” said Bhattacharya.

This year, the exams were held from April 2 to 27 at the home centres due to the Covid-19 situation. In 2020, the Higher Secondary examinations could not be held due to the Covid 19 pandemic and marks were awarded based on the students’ previous academic performance. Similarly, in 2021, the exam could not be held due to the pandemic and all enrolled students were declared successful.

The heads of the Higher Secondary Institutions can collect HS mark sheets, certificates and other relevant documents from their respective distribution camps starting at 11 am

on June 20.