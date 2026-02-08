31 cancellations and counting: How Class 10 students are using AI tools to cheat in Madhyamik 2026

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is facing a new challenge during the Madhyamik examinations for Class 10: the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for cheating.

On Saturday, the Board reported that 12 candidates were caught with mobile phones during the geography examination. Officials noted that many of these students were using AI to find answers during the test. One student even entered questions into an AI tool and shared the responses with other candidates.

President Ramanuj Gangopadhyay said, “This year, the use of artificial intelligence is clearly visible in the case of cheating. This trend of group cheating is completely new.”

On Saturday, four candidates from Garden Reach Kesoram Cotton Mills High School were caught at Badartala High School in Kolkata. Additionally, two candidates were apprehended in Cooch Behar from different schools, and one candidate each was caught in North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum, and West Burdwan. The Board has cancelled the entire examination for those found with mobile phones, bringing the total number of examination cancellations this year to 31.

According to officials, some students had hidden their mobile phones in the toilets. Others had entered the examination centre with phones concealed in their shoes or undergarments. One student was caught by the invigilator while attempting to take out their mobile phone.

Some students have employed a unique method of cheating by throwing dust in everyone’s eyes. Candidates have arrived at the examination centre with last year’s question papers. According to officials, some candidates use the excuse of needing a toilet break to leave the old question paper on their seats. They then go to the restroom with the new question paper and return, knowing the answers to specific questions with the help of AI applications.

Maths teacher suspended

Serious allegations have been made against a mathematics teacher at BSS High School in Mathurapur, South 24 Parganas. The school board claims that he was caught on CCTV allegedly providing answers to students during the history examination. After being confronted, he fled the scene and was subsequently suspended. The Board has stated that legal action will follow.

After the geography exam on Saturday, several candidates from Khanna High School were accused of vandalising Momin High School in Kolkata. The exam centre was reportedly damaged, and a fan blade was bent. However, no written complaint has been filed with the Noard regarding this incident.

On the same day, a student was caught using unfair means at Maheshwar High School in Hooghly. This student was only supposed to take the Bengali and Mathematics exams, but had been participating in all the exams up to that point. As a result, the Board has ordered a departmental inquiry against the venue supervisor involved in this incident.

The WBBSE has prohibited all electronic devices in exam halls. This includes mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, and earbuds. If a candidate is found to have any of these devices, the device will be confiscated, and the candidate’s examination will be cancelled. Furthermore, invigilators are also not allowed to carry any electronic devices into the exam halls.

Only admit cards, registration certificates, pens, and transparent clipboards are permitted in the examination hall. There are cloakrooms outside examination halls for the safekeeping of bags and personal belongings.

This year, a total of 9,71,340 candidates are taking the Madhyamik examination, an increase from 9,69,425 last year. Among the candidates, there are 4,26,733 boys, 5,44,606 girls, and one transgender person. The examination will be held across 2,682 centres in the state, which includes 945 main examination centres and 1,737 sub-centres.

On Saturday, 55 candidates participated in the exam held at hospitals. Additionally, separate exams were arranged for two candidates who fell ill.