Clashes precede polling: TMC MP car vandalised, CISF jawan shot at

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Stray clashes marked the last 24 hours of the campaigning for West Bengal elections, in which a CISF jawan was injured in firing, and a TMC MP’s vehicle was vandalised.
TMC Arambagh MP Mitali Bag said her car was vandalised allegedly by BJP workers in Goghat on Monday afternoon.
Going live on Facebook, a visibly shaken Bag said, “See how BJP miscreants have vandalised the car… Voting hasn’t even started yet. Look at how they are trying to stifle the voice of a woman.”
Bag said her vehicle was attacked when it was passing by the election office of BJP candidate Prashanta Digar.
Urging the EC to act on her complaint, she said, “BJP talks high about safety of women, but see how they treat a woman MP, a Dalit woman from Bagdi community,” she said.
BJP dismissed the TMC MP’s charge, calling it “staged drama.” BJP’s Pursurah candidate, Biman Ghosh, accused TMC MP of “covering up” the alleged attack on Prashant Digar. “TMC goons led by local leader Sanjay Khan attacked BJP workers with sticks, bricks, and rods. Fifty 50 BJP workers were injured, with 20 hospitalized,” he alleged.
Later, police arrested three for the attack on Bag. Sources said all three are BJP workers.
Late Sunday night, a CISF jawan sustained a bullet injury in his leg after he was shot at outside residence of BJP candidate Pawan Singh in North 24 Parganas district, prompting EC to seek a report. Four persons, including a TMC councillor, were arrested, police said.
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