Clashes precede polling: TMC MP car vandalised, CISF jawan shot at

TMC MP Mitali Bag records video after her car was vandalised allegedly by BJP workers in Hooghly district on Monday. (ANI)

Stray clashes marked the last 24 hours of the campaigning for West Bengal elections, in which a CISF jawan was injured in firing, and a TMC MP’s vehicle was vandalised.

TMC Arambagh MP Mitali Bag said her car was vandalised allegedly by BJP workers in Goghat on Monday afternoon.

Going live on Facebook, a visibly shaken Bag said, “See how BJP miscreants have vandalised the car… Voting hasn’t even started yet. Look at how they are trying to stifle the voice of a woman.”

Bag said her vehicle was attacked when it was passing by the election office of BJP candidate Prashanta Digar.