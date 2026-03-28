Clashes erupt during Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad, prohibitory orders imposed

Tension gripped parts of Murshidabad district after clashes broke out during a Ram Navami procession, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and arson reported in multiple locations in Jangipur region on Friday, police said, adding prohibitory orders have been imposed.

According to police, the incident took place when some people objected to the loud music when the procession gathered at Mackenzie Park in Jangipur Municipality of Raghunathganj police station area around 3pm. The situation soon turned volatile after an altercation escalated into violence, with the two groups pelting stones at each other and damaging property in the area, police said.

It was further alleged that when the procession reached the Sisatla area, there was an argument between the participants and local residents over the playing of songs followed by a clash between the two sides, police said.