Clashes erupt during Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad, prohibitory orders imposed

Tension gripped parts of Murshidabad district after clashes broke out during a Ram Navami procession, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and arson reported in multiple locations in Jangipur region on Friday, police said, adding prohibitory orders have been imposed.
According to police, the incident took place when some people objected to the loud music when the procession gathered at Mackenzie Park in Jangipur Municipality of Raghunathganj police station area around 3pm. The situation soon turned volatile after an altercation escalated into violence, with the two groups pelting stones at each other and damaging property in the area, police said.
It was further alleged that when the procession reached the Sisatla area, there was an argument between the participants and local residents over the playing of songs followed by a clash between the two sides, police said.
Tension flared again near the Fultala Crossing when a group of 150-200 people allegedly pelted stones at the procession when it reached the area, police said.
After this, the agitated crowd vandalised and set fire to several fruit shops near the Fultala intersection, police added.
“Security forces were deployed in large numbers to bring the situation under control. Central forces have been conducting route marches and maintaining vigil in the affected areas. The situation is now under control. Adequate forces have been deployed, and patrolling is ongoing to ensure peace and normalcy. We are closely monitoring the situation and will take strict action against those involved in the violence,” said a police officer.
A senior police official of Jangipur police district said, “The situation is under control. Police personnel and the RAF have been deployed in the area. Some shops and public properties have been damaged. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed in Raghunathganj and others areas under Jangipur police district.”
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“The situation is under control. Arrests have been made and raids are being conducted,” Ajit Singh Yadav, DIG, Murshidabad, who was also present at the spot, told the media without sharing further details on the number of arrests.
A source said around a dozen people have been detained in connection with the incident.
“Authorities have urged residents to maintain calm as security has been tightened across the region,” a senior official at the state secretariat said.
Meanwhile, the incident drew sharp reaction from the Opposition BJP with party leader Dhananjay Ghosh alleging that the violence was “pre-planned”.
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BJP’s Jangipur organisational district president Subal Chandra Ghosh said, “This incident was a result of a conspiracy. We demand appropriate punishment for those who committed such incidents, threw stones at the procession and beat up our workers. It was all a planned incident.”
On the other hand, Jangipur Municipality Chairman Mofizul Islam said, “Like every time, I was present at Fultala intersection on the day. I appeal to the administration to take appropriate action against those who committed such incidents which are not desirable in any way.”
Last year in April, the district was on the edge after Harogobind Das (72) and Chandan Das (40) were brutally hacked to death after being dragged out of their house in Jafrabad village when a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent. The mob also torched and vandalised properties, compelling hundreds of residents to flee the area.
The Calcutta High Court had directed the deployment of Central forces in the region which reported communal tensions for several weeks since the violence.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
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Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
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Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More