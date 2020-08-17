Clash over flag-hoisting in Hooghly: BJP observes 12-hour strike to protest party worker’s killing, six held

Sudarshan Pramanik was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday, following a clash over the hoisting of the national flag at an Independence Day event. (Representational)

A 12-hour strike called by the BJP in Hooghly district’s Khanakul area on Sunday to protest against the alleged murder of a party worker evoked mixed response from people even as the police said six people had been arrested in connection with the death of 40-year-old Sudarshan Pramanik.

Many shops remained open despite the bandh, and people ventured out to streets. A huge contingent of policemen was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

“We have arrested six people and detained several others. Investigation is on,” said a senior district police officer.

Pramanik was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday, following a clash over the hoisting of the national flag at an Independence Day event.

In protest, the state BJP announced a 12-hour bandh in the area, demanding the arrest of those involved in the incident. The BJP accused the TMC of murdering Pramanik. The ruling party denied the accusation, and claimed that the BJP worker’s death was a fallout of the saffron party’s internal feud.

According to local residents, the groups involved in the violence first pelted stones at each other, and then a clash with sticks broke out.

“They cannot stop the BJP like this by killing our workers. We condemn this incident in the strongest of terms. We will start a movement against this till the culprits are arrested,” BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said on Saturday.

TMC’s district president Dilip Yadav said, “They are trying to gain political mileage over this death. It is a fallout of their internal feud.”

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his concern about political violence in the state.

“I pray to the almighty that good sense prevails, Constitution is respected. 15th August was another painful day for me, political violence and killing was noticed over unfurling of the national flag. We are in a state of lawlessness, already situation is alarmingly worrisome,” the Governor said.

“It is my commitment to the people of West Bengal, I will do everything possible to ensure that democracy in the state flourishes, and democracy will flourish only if there is rule of law,” he added.

Dhankhar alleged that the police were acting in a manner, which was “seriously compromising” the activities of the Opposition.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd